CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as low as C$0.16. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 41,277 shares trading hands.

CWC Energy Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of C$82.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16.

About CWC Energy Services

CWC Energy Services Corp., operates as a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and related equipment and services.

