abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.09 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 5.30 ($0.07). abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,348,650 shares traded.

abrdn Property Income Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.33.

Get abrdn Property Income Trust alerts:

abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported GBX (11.25) (($0.15)) earnings per share for the quarter. abrdn Property Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 68.00%.

About abrdn Property Income Trust

Actively managing UK real estate looking for higher yield and capital growth

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.