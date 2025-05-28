IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $0.92. IRIDEX shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 45,591 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on IRIDEX in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IRIDEX Stock Down 3.8%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.69.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 192.95% and a negative net margin of 22.79%.

Insider Transactions at IRIDEX

In related news, Director Beverly A. Huss purchased 25,900 shares of IRIDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $31,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,019.58. This trade represents a 38.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 39,499 shares of company stock valued at $48,513. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 3.09% of IRIDEX worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Stories

