Billington (LON:BILN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 446.92 ($6.04) and traded as low as GBX 384.50 ($5.20). Billington shares last traded at GBX 398 ($5.38), with a volume of 42,835 shares.

Billington Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 399.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 446.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of £50.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Billington (LON:BILN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 66.20 ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Billington had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Billington Holdings Plc will post 54.222973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Billington

In other news, insider Trevor Taylor sold 44,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.91), for a total transaction of £161,792.73 ($218,638.82). 34.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelworks. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; edge protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding and branding systems.

See Also

