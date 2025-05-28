Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 1,246 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total value of $381,923.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,427,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,820,290.72. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MORN opened at $309.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.72. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.34 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $581.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.07 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 20.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,694,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,168,000 after acquiring an additional 253,137 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,584,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,694,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 30,785.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 144,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,252,000 after acquiring an additional 143,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MORN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

