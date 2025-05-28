TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Alexandra M. Costello Sells 6,159 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Alexandra M. Costello sold 6,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.55, for a total value of C$428,378.77.
TC Energy Stock Performance
TSE TRP opened at C$69.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.47. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$46.07 and a twelve month high of C$70.97.
TC Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.37%.
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
