TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Alexandra M. Costello Sells 6,159 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Alexandra M. Costello sold 6,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.55, for a total value of C$428,378.77.

TSE TRP opened at C$69.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.47. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$46.07 and a twelve month high of C$70.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Veritas upgraded TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised TC Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.17.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

