Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.20.

GFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $69.18 on Wednesday. Griffon has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.46.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $611.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 120.61% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Griffon will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Griffon by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 72.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

