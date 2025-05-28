Analysts Set Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) PT at $39.00

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Atlantic Union Bankshares
Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares
Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 4.1%
Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.83. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.10%.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atlantic Union Bankshares
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.