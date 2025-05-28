Analysts Set Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) PT at $39.00

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 4.1%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.83. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.10%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Stories

