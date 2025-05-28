Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $332,000 in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,289 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 917,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,925,000 after acquiring an additional 181,030 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 425.3% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 30,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMC. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.91.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $270.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.07. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $764,640. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

