Vise Technologies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

