Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Premier by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 741,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 126,217 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Premier Price Performance

Premier stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.28 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71.

Premier Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is 147.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $249,730.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,354.82. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,119 shares of company stock worth $464,974. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Premier Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.