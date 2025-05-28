Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 1,207 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 36.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2,976.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 43,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of MSM opened at $83.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.71. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $90.81.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.30 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 27,642 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.77 per share, with a total value of $1,928,582.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,951,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,171,853.25. This represents a 1.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

