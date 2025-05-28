Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Daiwa America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

