Analysts Set Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT at $141.43

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Airbnb alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $300,897.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,220,827.19. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,211,941.90. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,389,925 shares of company stock valued at $170,370,496 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Airbnb by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Airbnb by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $129.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.