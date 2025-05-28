Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 327,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,865,000 after acquiring an additional 21,260 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 78,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $129.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $135.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.77 and its 200-day moving average is $128.93.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.