Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $106.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.71.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

