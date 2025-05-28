General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,630,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,488,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,907,000 after purchasing an additional 136,895 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,137 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $496,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.17. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.39 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.05.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,967,490. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

