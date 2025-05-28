Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock Position Raised by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,837 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $20,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.93.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $129.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.09 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $560.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson bought 1,870 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,659.10. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $93,876.85. The trade was a 50.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

