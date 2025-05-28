Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,586,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,692,000 after purchasing an additional 812,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,959,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,219,000 after buying an additional 285,910 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,135,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,692,000 after buying an additional 823,803 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,531,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,991,000 after buying an additional 1,027,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.