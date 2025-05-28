Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $311,000 in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.52. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

