UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 823,118 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,607,136 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.21% of Kinross Gold worth $24,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,395,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,721,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 843,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,477,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,717 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KGC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 12.24%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

