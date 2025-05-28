UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 42,290 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,290 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $20,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,930,000 after purchasing an additional 908,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,176,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,089,000 after purchasing an additional 730,408 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,548,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,214,000 after buying an additional 473,909 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,474,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,138,000 after buying an additional 318,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,435,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Nowak sold 4,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $606,075.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,309.05. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Austen bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,174.96. This trade represents a 31.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $119.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.50 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

