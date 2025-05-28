UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.70% of COPT Defense Properties worth $24,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDP. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 813.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,247,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,548 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 4th quarter worth $45,718,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,158,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,847,000 after buying an additional 762,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,906,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,001,000 after buying an additional 723,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,283,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,621,000 after buying an additional 590,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $34.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.47.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. COPT Defense Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COPT Defense Properties

Insider Buying and Selling

In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $117,426.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Free Report)

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.