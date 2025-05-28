UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 49,778 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,778 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.25% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $21,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.01. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,296,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,593.23. This represents a 31.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

