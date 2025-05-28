Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Holdings Lifted by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,127 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $25,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,624,000 after buying an additional 243,895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 23,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 11,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $200,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,289.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 203.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

