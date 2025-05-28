Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Position Lessened by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $23,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Parsons by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Parsons in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Baird R W downgraded Parsons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair raised Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

NYSE PSN opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.34, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $54.56 and a 1-year high of $114.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.90.

Parsons declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 24th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

