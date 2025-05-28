Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Position Reduced by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 418,505 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Etsy worth $22,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in Etsy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 20,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Etsy from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Etsy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Etsy from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Etsy from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Etsy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $75,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,835.04. The trade was a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $1,044,951.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,582.14. This trade represents a 40.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $2,473,662. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $66.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $651.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

