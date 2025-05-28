Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $24,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WING. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 521.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ WING opened at $338.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.58. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.00 and a 52 week high of $433.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $171.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

WING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.43.

In related news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total value of $173,945.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,177.19. The trade was a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

