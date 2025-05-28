UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 463,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $20,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,313,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,148,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after purchasing an additional 334,943 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,145,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after buying an additional 198,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

In other news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $129,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,395.01. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $161,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,321.30. The trade was a 6.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,520 shares of company stock worth $502,581. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

EPR Properties Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.13.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.18%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

