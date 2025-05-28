Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,625 Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price objective on Onto Innovation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.86.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 4.2%

NYSE ONTO opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.88 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.10 and a 200 day moving average of $152.00.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.03 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

