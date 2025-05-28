Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 460,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,948 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,525,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,474,000 after purchasing an additional 250,409 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 3,248,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,396,000 after purchasing an additional 682,678 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,094,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,240,000 after purchasing an additional 26,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,020,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 471,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LZ stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $183.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. LegalZoom.com’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LZ shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.64.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

