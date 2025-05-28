FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.34% of FTI Consulting worth $23,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $861,845.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,294.20. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 0.7%

FCN opened at $167.89 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.75 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.14. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.18.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $898.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

