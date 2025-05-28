Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $2.40 Million in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,549 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 414.4% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 969.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.31.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average of $76.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.17 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 8.96.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $139,745.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,534.40. This trade represents a 5.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

