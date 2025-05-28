Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $25,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 633.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.86, for a total transaction of $866,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,319,148.22. This trade represents a 8.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.33, for a total value of $615,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,566,139.07. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $4,401,120 over the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $579.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $582.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $565.69. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $512.12 and a 52 week high of $623.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.04. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $646.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $667.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

