UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 173,415 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,415 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.37% of HF Sinclair worth $24,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in HF Sinclair by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in HF Sinclair by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 303,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE:DINO opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 0.81. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -259.74%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

