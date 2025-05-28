Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 11,414 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,414 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Badger Meter news, VP Karen M. Bauer sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total value of $240,571.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,640.24. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $31,395.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,638.63. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,407. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Maxim Group raised their price target on Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Badger Meter from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Argus set a $240.00 price target on Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.80.

Badger Meter Price Performance

NYSE:BMI opened at $250.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.17 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.42.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 15.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

