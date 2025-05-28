Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 211,172 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 211,172 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PROS by 345.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 184,856 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,516,000 after purchasing an additional 172,997 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 263,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $32.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $824.87 million, a P/E ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

