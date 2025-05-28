Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 289.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,356 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Huntsman by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.89%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Huntsman from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

