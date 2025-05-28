Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 993,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 432,412 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.70% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HPP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler set a $2.00 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BTIG Research set a $8.00 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.52.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 5.6%

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $280.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

