Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of FFEB stock opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $983.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.59. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $51.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.51.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

