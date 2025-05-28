Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 177,471 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 150,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,341,000 after acquiring an additional 91,671 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $6,583,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,072,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 107,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,206,000 after buying an additional 87,969 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $290.10 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.79 and a 12-month high of $304.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.82 and its 200 day moving average is $254.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $594.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.17.

View Our Latest Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.