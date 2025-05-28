Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 28,962 The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The Ensign Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 944,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 77,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Macquarie lowered their price objective on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $147.46 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $158.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.25.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.99%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,215.80. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $530,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,350. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,238 shares of company stock worth $912,050 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

