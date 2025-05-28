Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,113 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXP. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $217.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.65. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.61 and a 52 week high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $470.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EXP shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

