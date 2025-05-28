28,735 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 826.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 929.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $100.37 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 19,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $1,775,594.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,309.20. The trade was a 62.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $48,882.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,282. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,724 shares of company stock worth $2,520,032 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NTAP. Barclays raised shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

