Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.97.

PINE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.25 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $19.00 price target on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jones Trading dropped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $215.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 9,844.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

