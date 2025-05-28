Waverly Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.33. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $7.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15.

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBRX shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of ImmunityBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

