Waverly Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,191,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 107,951 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 905.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 469,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 422,593 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,030,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 141,536 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 961,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 739,506 shares during the period. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.9%

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 24.43%. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 130.12%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

