Woodline Partners LP Reduces Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Woodline Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,024 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ross Moat sold 64,035 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,614,322.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,352.15. The trade was a 87.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $77,630.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,098.22. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,986,056. Corporate insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.20 and a beta of 0.07. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.38 and a 12-month high of $28.56.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

