TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

TTGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of TechTarget from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in TechTarget by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 426,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 581,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after buying an additional 68,364 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $35.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $209.32 million, a P/E ratio of -17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 1.10.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

