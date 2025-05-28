TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.17.
TTGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of TechTarget from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TechTarget Stock Down 3.9%
Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $35.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $209.32 million, a P/E ratio of -17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 1.10.
TechTarget Company Profile
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TechTarget
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.