Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CABA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.
Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $13.50.
Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.
