Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CABA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cabaletta Bio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Free Report

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.